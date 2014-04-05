Market Session and Custom Session draws market session zones (Asia, London, New York) plus a user-defined session directly on your chart — including session highs/lows, optional filled areas, labels and hover tooltips. Built for intraday traders, scalpers and analysts who need to spot session structure and recurring levels quickly.

Highlights

Immediate visual reference for major trading sessions.

Automatic session High/Low markers — great for breakout setups and volatility analysis.

User-definable custom session for personal time windows.

History view: display last N days to identify recurring zones.

Lightweight, clean, and highly configurable.

Features

Preconfigured sessions: Asia , London , New York .

Custom session support with start/end time input.

History mode to show N previous days of session ranges.

High/Low lines and optional colored fills.

Customizable colors and line width.

Labels & tooltips for quick chart info.

Simple inputs for fast setup.

Input Parameters

GLOBAL SETTINGS InpDaysHistory — number of days in history InpLineWidth — line width InpShowLabels — show session labels (true/false)

ASIA / LONDON / NEW YORK / CUSTOM InpShow... — enable session Inp...Start / Inp...End — start/end time (HH:MM) Inp...Color — session color Inp...Fill — fill zone (true/false) Custom: InpCustStart , InpCustEnd , InpCustColor , InpCustFill



Why Market Session and Custom Session?

Faster reads: Instantly see session opens, closes and ranges.

Reduce mistakes: No manual time conversions or separate session reference charts.

Flexible: Works for multiple trading styles — from conservative intraday to aggressive scalping.

Professional visuals: Clean labels, hover info and tidy presentation.

Installation

Place the indicator file in MQL5/Indicators . Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator. Drag the indicator onto your chart and tweak the inputs.

Support & Updates

Support via MQL5 messages

Regular bug fixes; feature requests considered.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a visualization tool only. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management.