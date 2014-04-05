Market Session and Custom Session

Market Session and Custom Session draws market session zones (Asia, London, New York) plus a user-defined session directly on your chart — including session highs/lows, optional filled areas, labels and hover tooltips. Built for intraday traders, scalpers and analysts who need to spot session structure and recurring levels quickly.

Highlights

  • Immediate visual reference for major trading sessions.

  • Automatic session High/Low markers — great for breakout setups and volatility analysis.

  • User-definable custom session for personal time windows.

  • History view: display last N days to identify recurring zones.

  • Lightweight, clean, and highly configurable.

Features

  • Preconfigured sessions: Asia, London, New York.

  • Custom session support with start/end time input.

  • History mode to show N previous days of session ranges.

  • High/Low lines and optional colored fills.

  • Customizable colors and line width.

  • Labels & tooltips for quick chart info.

  • Simple inputs for fast setup.

Input Parameters 

  • GLOBAL SETTINGS

    • InpDaysHistory — number of days in history

    • InpLineWidth — line width

    • InpShowLabels — show session labels (true/false)

  • ASIA / LONDON / NEW YORK / CUSTOM

    • InpShow... — enable session

    • Inp...Start / Inp...End — start/end time (HH:MM)

    • Inp...Color — session color

    • Inp...Fill — fill zone (true/false)

    • Custom: InpCustStart , InpCustEnd , InpCustColor , InpCustFill

Why Market Session and Custom Session?

  • Faster reads: Instantly see session opens, closes and ranges.

  • Reduce mistakes: No manual time conversions or separate session reference charts.

  • Flexible: Works for multiple trading styles — from conservative intraday to aggressive scalping.

  • Professional visuals: Clean labels, hover info and tidy presentation.

Installation

  1. Place the indicator file in MQL5/Indicators .

  2. Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator.

  3. Drag the indicator onto your chart and tweak the inputs.

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 messages

  • Regular bug fixes; feature requests considered.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a visualization tool only. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management.


