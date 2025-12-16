Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4

Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator, developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi, is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform.

By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes. After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

In addition to signal generation, the Pro BTB Indicator features a statistical data panel that provides real-time insights into market conditions and signal activity, helping traders make more informed decisions.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Indicator Categories

Price Action MT4 Indicators
Signal & Forecast MT4 Indicators
Trading Assist MT4 Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Trading Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal Indicator

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Swing Trading
Scalping
Day Trading

Trading Instruments

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Overview

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator first identifies bullish or bearish spikes using its internal logic. It then evaluates whether the price is likely to return to the Break Even (BTB) level.

·        When the price revisits the break-even zone after a bullish spike, a green arrow appears, indicating a buy signal.

·        In bearish conditions, once price returns to the break-even level, a red arrow is displayed as a sell signal.

 

How to Install and Activate Pro BTB Indicator in MT4

Step 1: Enable DLL Imports

To ensure proper functionality of the indicator, DLL imports must be enabled.

Steps to activate DLL in MetaTrader 4:

1.     Open the Tools menu

2.     Select Options

3.     Go to the Expert Advisors tab

4.     Enable:

o   Allow automated trading

o   Allow DLL imports

 

Step 2: Obtain the License Key

To receive your license code, contact the TradingFinder support team through:

·        Official website support section

·        Telegram

·        WhatsApp

 

Step 3: Enter the License Code

After receiving the license:

·        Open the indicator settings

·        Enter the code in the “Your Key” field

·        Confirm and apply the settings

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Data Panel

The indicator includes a built-in statistical information table that displays real-time market and signal data.

Information Displayed in the Panel

Parameter

Description

Countdown

Time remaining until the current candle closes

Spike Number

Total number of detected spikes

Triggers

Number of times signal conditions were activated

Buy Trades

Total buy signals generated

Sell Trades

Total sell signals generated

 

Buy Signal Example

On the Cardano (ADA) chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator detects a bullish spike and highlights it with a green box.
When the price revisits the break-even zone, a green arrow appears, signaling a buy opportunity.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the GBP/USD chart in the 15-minute timeframe, a bearish spike is marked with a red box.
After the price returns to the break-even level, the indicator generates a red arrow, confirming a sell signal.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings

Indicator Configuration Options

Setting Category

Parameters

License Settings

Your Key – License activation code

Calculation Settings

Candles to consider – Number of candles used for analysis
Spike size based on average distribution

Alert Settings

Sending alert – On/Off
Sending notification – On/Off

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful analytical tool based on the Back to Break-Even trading concept.

By detecting price spikes, evaluating retracement conditions, and issuing clear buy and sell signals, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade setups.
The inclusion of a statistical data panel and flexible settings makes it an effective solution for enhanced trade management and precise market analysis.


