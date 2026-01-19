Tradeguard Account Control

Tradeguard Account Control is a lightweight risk and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders control risk, protect their accounts and manage open positions efficiently.

This tool does not open trades. It works alongside manual trading or any Expert Advisor and focuses strictly on account protection and trade management.

Key Features

✔ Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management

✔ Partial close at predefined profit levels

✔ Maximum daily loss protection

✔ Emergency “Panic Close All” function

✔ Works with manual trades and Expert Advisors

✔ Simple setup with clear input parameters

✔ Suitable for all symbols and timeframes

How it works

After attaching Tradeguard Account Control to a chart, the EA monitors all open positions on the account and automatically applies predefined risk rules.

If daily loss limits are exceeded, the system can close all trades and prevent further losses.

Recommended for

• Risk management

• Account protection

• Manual traders

• EA users who need an additional safety layer

Important Notes

⚠ This EA does not generate trading signals

⚠ This EA does not guarantee profits

⚠ Proper risk settings are required

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)