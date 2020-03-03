GaoDong Precision Scalping Engine MT5 EA

⚡⚡New Year Promotion: Now $299 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month.⚡⚡

⚡ Precision Scalping Engine

High-Precision Scalping Trading Program (MT5)



🧠 Product Philosophy

True scalping is not about luck-based entry points,

but about the ultimate control over price rhythm, execution speed, and risk boundaries.

Precision Scalping Engine was created precisely for this trading philosophy.



🎯 Core Positioning

This is a professional-grade scalping trading program focused on short-term price fluctuations. Through a rigorous logical structure and stable execution mechanism, it strives for "less is more, faster and more stable" trading performance in high-frequency environments.

It doesn't pursue exaggerated curves,

but focuses on executable performance in real markets.



⚙️ Strategy Features

• 🔹 Focuses on minute price fluctuations to capture high-probability short-term opportunities

• 🔹 Strict entry filtering to avoid meaningless frequent trading

• 🔹 Rapid execution logic to adapt to highly liquid market conditions

• 🔹 Clear stop-loss/take-profit structure ensures risk is always controllable

• 🔹 Does not rely on Martingale or unlimited adding to positions

Every trade is a carefully selected "effective move".



🛡️ Risk Control Design Philosophy

Scalping is not about "gambling fast," but about "controlling losses".

From the outset, this program places risk control at the core of its strategy:

• ✔ Clear risk for each trade

• ✔ Strictly limited position size and pace

• ✔ Automatically avoids abnormal market conditions and unfavorable trading environments

• ✔ Avoids capital erosion caused by consecutive ineffective trades

The goal is singular: To maintain structural stability in long-term operation.




📊 Backtesting vs. Live Trading Focus

This program prioritizes consistency with real-world performance:

• Does not rely on idealized trades

• Does not assume zero slippage environments

• Does not embellish results in extreme market conditions

It is suitable for traders who demand high-quality execution,

not for users who only look at backtesting curves.



👤 Suitable for:

• ✔ MT5 users with some trading experience

• ✔ Traders who understand the risks and cost structure of scalping

• ✔ Users who prioritize execution and risk control, rather than "get-rich-quick fantasies"

• ✔ Real-money traders who want the program to run stably and sustainably over the long term



🧩 Technical Specifications

• Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Trading Type: Automated Scalping Strategy

• Supported Instruments: Forex / Precious Metals (depending on account conditions)

• Recommended Timeframe: Any timeframe (consistent results)

• Martingale: No

• DLL: No

• Redraw: No



⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No trading system can guarantee profits in all market conditions.

This program is a trading tool. Please fully understand its operating logic and risk characteristics before use, and allocate funds and parameters appropriately.



🌟 In summary

The Precision Scalping Engine is not a program for everyone,

but a tool designed for those who truly understand scalping.

If what you're looking for is:

👉 Execution

👉 Discipline

👉 Long-term structural stability

then it's worth your serious consideration.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT4) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is an account-level risk management EA specifically designed for high-frequency trading, scalping systems, hedging, and grid strategies. It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and withi
FREE
GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT5) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is an account-level risk management EA specifically designed for high-frequency trading, scalping systems, hedging, and grid strategies. It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and withi
FREE
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year Promotion: Now $299 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Gaodong Balanced Hedging System MT4 EA — Intelligent Balanced Hedging System Product Introduction Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It adopts a framework of "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" to find stable and repeatable market structures across different instrum
Gaodong Nervous System MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year's promotion: Now $99 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system h
Gaodong Nervous System EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk contro
GaoDong Gold Machine Gun MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Friendly reminder: This is a gold-specific version. New Year's Promotion: One-month discount, originally $800 per month, now $199. Offer ends January 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $800 per month. GaoDong Machine Gun EA (MT5) ⸻ Product Introduction GaoDong Machine Gun EA v1.1 is a high-speed, automated trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market environments, and is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This system focuses on trade exec
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year Promotion: Now $129 USD, promotion ends January 30, 2026, after which it will revert to $500 USD per month. Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA Product Introduction The Gaodong Balanced hedging system EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has unde
GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year promotion: 80% off for the first month, offer valid until January 30, 2026. Triangular Hedge Intelligent Trading EA GaoDong Triangular Hedge Intelligent EA —— Stable, Neutral, Built for the Long Term ⸻ Product Introduction The Triangular Hedge EA is an intelligent hedging trading system designed based on multi-market correlations. Through the coordinated operation of multiple instruments, it achieves smoother and more stable account performance. This system does not pursu
