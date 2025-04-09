Pound Breakout MT5

is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features.

>>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first: https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901

>>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082 

>>> Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and trading periods in the forex market. When the London Stock Exchange opens, the Asian market has not yet closed, and the European market is just opening. Furthermore, the US stock market is preparing to begin trading in the (European) afternoon.

This high liquidity and high trading volume lead to spontaneous and remarkably powerful price breakouts. Especially in the early morning hours, when certain price ranges are broken, traders have buying or selling opportunities.

Furthermore, major financial institutions and banks are actively trading during the London trading hours. This amplifies price movements and often generates a clear trend for the trading day.

The onscreen panel provides a detailed overview of the system and market status. It also includes buttons for active traders to manually place additional sessions and/or market orders at any time. This allows them to take advantage of further promising trading opportunities during daily market movements or to manually add orders.

Unlike Martingale or Grid strategies, Pound Breakout MT5 does not use such strategies and protects orders with fixed stop-loss limits. Profits are realized through virtual profit trailing and start at the preset "Profit Trail Activation" level or higher when the indicator-controlled (ATR) value exceeds the preset value.

Pound Breakout MT5 is spread- and delay-sensitive. Therefore, we strongly recommend using hedge ECN accounts such as "RAW", "Razor," and others with reliable brokers such as IC Markets, FP Markets, Tickmill, etc. However, standard accounts are not recommended due to their typically high spreads!

The integrated news reader/trader provides quick chart information on current news events and allows you to set up trading breaks before news with high market impact. This feature is highly recommended, as breakout strategies can sometimes fail if the broker does not execute the order at the specified price or if spreads become very wide due to extremely high demand. This is especially true for interest rate decisions and the release of nonfarm payrolls (NFP). For continuous operation, the Expert Advisor should also be installed on a VPS with low-latency locations, such as New York or London.

Installation takes place on the GBPUSD chart. The selected timeframe is irrelevant and can be changed at any time during the Expert Advisor's operation without affecting its performance. It also only considers trades with the same magic number and symbol. Manually entered trades should therefore be entered using the "BUY"/"SELL" buttons if they are to be included in the Expert Advisor's profit/loss calculation.

The session opens at GMT time and does not need to be adjusted. All other trading time settings are taken from the broker account's server time. For clarity, the GMT hour is displayed next to the server time in the onscreen panel.

>>> Detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761355

>>> Tips for choosing the right broker and VPS provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Features Overview:

Onscreen Panel with Buttons for manual operations and Status information

Trading the GBP/USD in London morning session

Works in any timeframe

Recovery by multiplying the session pattern (no Grid/Martingale)

Fixes Stoploss and virtual Profit trailing

Protection against Fake Breakouts, large slippage and wide spread

Money management including automatic volume adjustment

Onscreen Panel:

Freely movable on chart 

Buttons for:

- Show/hide Panel

- Open additional Buy/Sell market orders

- Open manually individual Buystop/Sellstop sessions  

- Enable/disable new sessions

- Closing of market orders and/or pending sessions

- Display/hide News Events calendar

 


Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
안녕하세요 거래자 여러분, 실제 결과로 이 도구를 엄격하게 설계했습니다. 이전 전략 중 몇 가지를 기반으로 외환 시장에 맞게 조정했습니다. 따라서 기계 학습의 인공 지능에 맞게 조정되었습니다. 즉, AI는 매개 변수를 읽은 다음 내 전략에 참조한 다음 항목이 더 나은 품질이 되도록 학습합니다. 위치를 복구할 수 있는 노드도 있습니다. 또 다른 혁신적인 점은 모든 것이 가상 방식으로 캡슐화된다는 것입니다. 손절매, 이익실현 등의 서버로 전송되며, 매우 인도적인 방식으로 진행됩니다. 중요한 두 가지는 extractFeatures 및 trainModel 기능을 디자인한다는 것입니다. 이것은 양초를 디자인하고, Slippage를 분해하고, Spread에 적응하기 위해 어떻게 움직이는지 배우는 일을 담당할 것입니다. 내 전략 개발은 전문 트레이더로서 수년에 걸쳐 내가 설계했으며 성능을 최적화하고 더 좋게 만들기 위해 AI의 자체 적응을 추가했습니다. 이익 실현과 손절매로 통제되는 실제
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA는 AI 기반 지능과 데이터 중심 전략의 비할 데 없는 결합을 활용하여 Forex 시장의 복잡함을 정복하기 위해 설계된 첨단 트레이딩 시스템입니다. ChatGPT-o1, 최신 GPT-4.5, 정교한 머신러닝 모델, 그리고 최첨단 빅데이터 접근법을 통합함으로써 QuantCore GT는 새로운 수준의 정확성, 적응성 및 거래 효율성을 달성합니다. 이 전문가 고문(EA)은 첨단 기술, 원활한 AI 상호작용, 그리고 일류 고객 지원을 특징으로 하여, 트레이더들이 최고의 도구와 최적의 지원을 받을 수 있도록 보장합니다. 무료 EA 1개:   QuantCore GT를 구매하시면, 당사 포트폴리오에서 추가 전문가 고문을 선택하여 귀하의 거래 전략을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있습니다! 설명:   설정 방법 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 한정된 수의 라이선스만 판매할 예정입니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격이 점차 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격:
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — 트렌드 스캘핑의 새로운 시대가 시작됩니다. XAUUSD, 지수, 혹은 빠르게 움직이는 통화쌍을 거래한다면… 이 EA는 바로 당신을 위해 만들어졌습니다. BoBot Scalper 는 향상된 MACD/LWMA 엔진 을 사용하여 대부분의 트레이더보다 빠르게 진짜 트렌드 지속 신호 를 포착합니다. 반응 속도는 빠르고, 리스크 관리는 깔끔하며, 스텝 기반 통화 트레일링 시스템을 통해 이익을 확실하게 보호합니다. 이는 스캘핑 EA 중에서도 가장 똑똑하고 효율적인 트레일링 방식 중 하나입니다. 이 EA는 마틴게일을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 무작위로 거래를 남발하지 않습니다. 대신 아래 조건이 충족될 때만 포지션을 구축합니다:  깨끗한 MACD 트렌드 신호 발생  가격이 방향을 확실하게 확인할 때  계좌의 에쿼티가 안전한 추가 진입을 허용할 때 이를 통해 과도한 노출 위험 없이 강력한 트렌드 스태킹 전략 을 사용할 수 있습니다. 트레이더
Prop Fighter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142713 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142714 "Prop Fighter" EA - 측정 가능한 조건을 위한 정밀 트레이딩 시스템 "Prop Fighter" EA는 축적/분산, MACD, ADX와 같은 고전적인 지표를 기반으로 한 기술적 접근법을 간단하고 통제된 전략으로 결합한 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 이 시스템은 특히 추세적인 시장 상황에서 명확한 위험 관리와 엄격한 진입 구조를 통해 실행을 원하는 사용자를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 특징: 원샷 전략(고정 손절매 및 목표가) EA는 신호당 하나의 포지션만 생성하며, 손절매와 이익실현을 미리 설정합니다. 3가지 주요 지표의 조합: 매집/분산: 잠재적 매집/분산 압력 관찰 MACD: 추세 강도 및 모멘텀 필터링 ADX: 진입 전 추세 강도의 유효성 측정 고위험 기법 사용 안 함
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TrendFusion X
Daniel Mandachi
Experts
TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
Experts
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
