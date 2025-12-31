Axis Trend Grid EA

ACTUAL LIVE RESULT WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:

CMC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $49 LAUNCH PRICE OFFER UNTIL 9TH JANUARY 2026 ONLY! (Normal Price $299)

The Strategy

Axis Trend Grid Strategy is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq). The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels.

The EA identifies the primary trend using a proprietary alignment system. Once the trend is confirmed, it deploys a grid-like ladder of Buy Stops to catch the breakout as it happens, ensuring you are always positioned in the direction of the strongest price move.

Key Features

Proprietary A lignment System that works: Once the trend is confirmed, it deploys a grid-like ladder of Buy Stops to catch the breakout as it happens.



Easy-to-use : No complicated settings or configurations. Perfect for all levels of traders including beginners.

Auto Buy Stops cleanup : When bearish trends are identified, it will automatically delete the pending orders to avoid buying into a falling knife.

Percentage-Based Risk: Every trade is automatically protected by a Hard Percentage Stop Loss calculated from the entry price.

Crash Protection: Includes a global safety filter that halts all trading and clears pending orders if the market price drops significantly from your highest peak.

Advanced Dashboard: Real-time visual monitoring of account balance, equity, floating PnL, and drawdown percentage directly on the chart.

Market Compliant: No DLLs used, passes all MQL5 automated validation checks, and works with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

No Martingale: The strategy uses fixed lot sizes and protective stops for every transaction.

No External WebRequests: There's no need to configure any external webrequest, ensuring you always have full access to the EA without any interruptions.

How to Use

Symbol: Recommended for XAUUSD (Gold), NAS100, and US30. Timeframe: Optimized for the M1 (1-Minute) chart. Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard accounts with low spreads are preferred. Min Deposit: Recommended starting balance of $1,000 depending on the broker's leverage.

Main Settings

Trade Lot Size: Fixed volume for each trade.

Stop Loss %: Protective exit percentage (e.g., 5.0 for a 5% stop).

TakeProfit USD: Targeted dollar profit per trade.

Max Total Orders: Cap on total active and pending trades.

Crash Price %: Safety threshold to prevent trading during extreme market drops.

Ladder / Grip Step: Configure the minimum distance between each grid order.

Operating Notes

Grid-based strategies may temporarily hold multiple open positions during extended price movement.

It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Users should apply appropriate risk and money management settings.

Support and Updates

Support is provided through the MQL5.com messaging system.

Updates may include new configuration options and internal logic improvements.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee trading results.

Trading involves financial risk, and each user is responsible for their own decisions.

The EA does not use external connections and fully complies with MQL5 Market requirements.