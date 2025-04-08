Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper

Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper

Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper is a professional multi-symbol trading solution engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to navigate the rigorous evaluation phases of proprietary trading firms. By focusing on high-probability momentum pulses and strict risk-per-trade protocols, the system aims to help traders meet profit targets while remaining well within the maximum daily and total drawdown limits required by most modern funding programs.

The system monitors and trades four major currency pairs simultaneously—EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and USDJPY—from a single chart, providing a diversified approach to capital growth.

Core Trading Philosophy

The EA does not rely on traditional lagging indicators. Instead, it monitors the raw price velocity at the tick level. By calculating a rolling average of tick speed over a defined lookback period, the algorithm establishes a "Volatility Baseline." A trade is only triggered when the current price velocity creates a "Pulse" that exceeds this baseline by a statistically significant margin (6.0x multiplier). This ensures the EA only enters the market during high-conviction liquidity bursts.

Adaptive Backend Logic

Unlike static scalpers, Nexus PropSafe FX Scalper features a self-calibrating backend. Upon initialization, the EA analyzes the last 730 days of historical data for each symbol to determine:

  • Dynamic TP/SL: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are automatically set as a percentage of the 14-day Average True Range (ATR), ensuring they are proportional to current market volatility.

  • Spread Guardianship: The EA tracks the historical average spread. If the current spread exceeds 1.2x the historical average (e.g., during news or rollover), the system automatically pauses to prevent slippage-based losses.

Key Features

  • One-Chart Setup: Attach the EA to a single chart to monitor and trade all four pairs.

  • Prop-Firm Optimized: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC for rapid execution and strictly avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.

  • Tick-Decay Analysis: Employs a high-speed decay factor (0.99) to refresh momentum averages, ensuring the bot ignores "stale" price moves.

Input Parameters

  • Bot Identity: Customizable display name for the on-chart dashboard.

  • Analysis Lookback: Number of days (default 730) used to calculate historical spread and volatility baselines.

  • Symbol Toggles: Individual true/false switches and lot size inputs for each pair (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY).

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier to prevent conflict with other Expert Advisors.

Operational Recommendations

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Commission accounts are highly recommended due to the scalping nature of the strategy.

  • Leverage: Designed to operate effectively on 1:30 to 1:100 leverage common in prop firm environments.

  • VPS: A high-speed VPS with latency below 5ms to your broker’s server is suggested for optimal tick processing.


