Universal Strategy EA MT5

Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe Multi indicator filtering system

A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis along with multiple indicators that can be set to true or false with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.  All indicators can be a combination of filtering system with adjustable timeframes to filter from including pattern recognition strategies where patterns recognition are adjustable for user preference.  This stand alone EA allows the user to define their personal trading strategy and to set it on auto pilot.  Many configuration to find what is perfect for the user, whether a scalper, day-trader or swing trader.  This includes built in strategies including price action, chart patterns and other trade strategies that can be set as parameters.  Users can use a number of indicators as filters for entries or exits by placing those indicators as true or false along with the timeframe and indicator parameters.  This is expected to be universal, meaning any user can set variables that would create the strategy the user desire to use.

Supports up to 4 simultaneous timeframes (Major + 3 Minor)
Three MACD signal types: Zero Line Cross, Signal Line Cross, and Price Relative
Configurable cascade mode for hierarchical signal validation
Independent signal bar selection per timeframe
📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition

Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab)
Head & Shoulders / Inverted Head & Shoulders
Pin Bar detection with customizable parameters
Fibonacci Retracement zones (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%)
Smart Order Block recognition
Liquidity Sweep detection (Stop Hunts)
Price Action Patterns (Engulfing, Inside/Outside Bars, Doji)
⚡ Multiple Trading Strategies

Asian Session Breakout/Fade
Gap Trading (Fill/Continuation)
Volume Profile + Point of Control
Trend Line Auto-Detection
Volatility Contraction Breakouts
Market Regime Detection
Multi-Timeframe Divergence Analysis
🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management

Dynamic lot sizing with margin-based fallbacks
Account protection (minimum balance, margin level, drawdown limits)
Stop level validation with auto-adjustment
Spread filtering with real-time monitoring
Daily/Weekly profit/loss targets
Maximum drawdown protection
🔧 Advanced Trade Management

Individual and cumulative TP/SL levels
Breakeven and trailing stop systems
Partial closure strategies (2-level)
Time-based exits and profit lock-in
Chandelier Exit and Parabolic SAR trailing

Break of entry protection

📈 Multi-Symbol Trading
Trade current chart or entire Market Watch
Per-symbol state tracking
Symbol-specific risk calculation

Independent signal processing per symbol

🎛️ Filter System
Moving Average filter (Single MA vs Price or MA Crossover)
Stochastic filter with overbought/oversold zones
RSI filter with 6 trading modes (Reversal, Trend-Follow, Momentum, etc.)
MACD2 filter (Standard/Zero-Lag/OSMA)
TrendSentry momentum filter

ZigZag trend validation

Trading Modes
Current Chart Only - Trades only the attached chart symbol

All Market Watch - Trades all symbols in Market Watch window

Signal Types
Continuation Signals - Trade in direction of higher timeframe trend
Reversal Signals - Trade against short-term momentum for corrections

Strategy Signals - Pattern-based entries from advanced strategies

Risk Controls
Minimum account balance protection
Margin level monitoring (prevents trading below 150-200% margin level)
Drawdown limits (stops trading above 20-30% drawdown)
Dynamic lot sizing based on available margin

Enhanced error handling with intelligent retry logic

Input Parameters
135+ configurable parameters covering all aspects of trading
Separate settings for each timeframe and strategy
Color and display customization for chart objects

Individual enable/disable switches for all features

Session Management
Trading session filters (Asian, London, US, Custom)
Delayed start options after session/day open

Period-based trade closures (End of Day/Week/Month)

Performance Features
Enterprise-grade error handling with MT5-specific error codes
Trade retry logic with intelligent delays
Price refresh mechanisms for accurate execution

Comprehensive logging for troubleshooting

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Language: MQL5
Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
Symbols: Any tradeable symbol

Timeframes: M1 to MN1

This EA represents a complete institutional-grade trading solution combining technical analysis, pattern recognition, and sophisticated risk management in a single automated system.

