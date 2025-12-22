XagusdHamzai85pattern – Visual Pattern Detector for XAGUSD

XagusdHamzai85pattern is a purely visual Expert Advisor designed for advanced technical analysis of Silver (XAGUSD).

It does not open any trades: its purpose is to clearly and instantly display price action patterns directly on the chart, making it ideal for backtesting, pattern study, and manual decision support.

Detected Patterns

The EA automatically detects and draws signals for the following classic patterns:

Bullish & Bearish Engulfing

Bullish & Bearish Pin Bars

Inside Bar with breakout

Double Top & Double Bottom

Each pattern is displayed only on closed candles, avoiding repainting and false signals.

Customization

Adjustable parameters include:

Enable / disable arrows

Visual arrow offset

Arrow line width

Double Top / Bottom tolerance

EMA and ATR periods

Main Features

✔ Works only on XAGUSD (Silver)

✔ No automated trading (zero trading risk)

✔ BUY / SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart

✔ Separate visual markers for each pattern

✔ Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester

✔ Uses EMA 50 / EMA 200 and ATR for market context

✔ Lightweight, stable, and non-intrusive code