Aurex AI
Institutional Gold Trading with Intelligent AI Filtering
Aurex AI is a professional automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for disciplined traders who prioritize capital protection, controlled exposure, and long-term consistency.
This is not a grid or high-frequency EA. Aurex AI places a maximum of one trade per day and only one open trade at a time, entering the market only when all conditions align. An AI-driven filtering layer blocks trades during unstable or unfavorable market environments.
Based on institutional-style analysis of structure, volatility, and price behavior, Aurex AI focuses on trade quality over quantity. It is built for sustainable performance—not constant activity.
If you seek frequent trades or high risk exposure, this system is not for you. Aurex AI is for serious traders focused on long-term results.
Pricing Structure
Aurex AI is available under a structured pricing model designed to reward early buyers while reflecting long-term value.
Current Price: $99
Availability: 6 copies remaining at $99
Price Increases:
The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales.
Final Target Price: $1,000
Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.
All buyers receive full access to updates and improvements at no additional cost.
Live Trading Signal
A verified live trading signal is available via the official MQL5 Signals service:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419
The signal allows users to review:
Full trade history
Drawdown and risk behavior
Account statistics
Long-term performance consistency
Core Strategy
Aurex AI operates using a rule-based institutional trading model.
The strategy includes:
-
Market structure and directional bias
-
High-probability price reaction zones
-
Liquidity-aware execution behavior
-
Session-based and volatility-aligned logic
All trade entries, exits, and Stop Loss rules are predefined and deterministic.
The EA does not rely on grid systems, martingale, or aggressive recovery techniques.
AI Component – Smart Market Filtering
The AI component in Aurex AI is used strictly as a filtering and confirmation layer.
AI is used to:
-
Filter out unfavorable market conditions
-
Identify periods where volume and participation are likely to increase
-
Avoid low-liquidity or random market phases
-
Improve entry timing within valid institutional setups
The AI does not generate trades, predict price, or override risk rules.
Final execution always follows the institutional strategy logic.
Trading Rules Overview
-
Maximum 1 trade per day
-
Trades executed only when all conditions align
-
No forced or continuous trading
-
Fully automated execution
Risk Management
Aurex AI follows strict risk discipline:
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
One active position at a time
-
No grid strategies
-
No martingale
-
No averaging of losing trades
Risk behavior is fully configurable via inputs.
INPUT SETTINGS
Position Sizing & Risk Control
Aurex AI supports multiple position sizing methods:
-
Auto AI Risk (Default Settings Recommended)
Automatically calculates lot size based on:
-
Account balance
-
Stop Loss distance
-
Internal AI logic
-
-
Percentage of Account Balance
Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.
-
Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).
-
Fixed Lot Size
Uses a constant lot size per trade.
Auto AI Risk Levels (Important)
The Low / Medium / High / Extreme risk levels are used only when Position Sizing is set to Auto AI Risk.
-
When Auto AI Risk is selected, trade exposure is controlled by the chosen level:
-
Low – Conservative exposure
-
Medium (Default) – Balanced risk
-
High – Increased exposure
-
Extreme – Aggressive exposure
-
-
If any other position sizing method is selected
(Percentage-based, Fixed amount, or Fixed lot)
the Auto AI risk levels are disabled and not applied, as they are exclusively linked to the Auto AI system.
This ensures predictable and transparent risk behavior at all times.
Recovery Mode
Optional controlled recovery after a Stop Loss:
-
Adjustable lot multiplier
-
Limited number of recovery trades
-
Not martingale and internally capped
Spread Protection
Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Trading Mode: Fully automated
Maximum trades: 1 per day
Default settings: used on our live signal
Broker Notice
All development and testing were conducted using IC Markets.
Results may vary with different brokers due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.
Sales & Authenticity
Aurex AI is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market.
Any external sales are unauthorized and not supported.
Support
Support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use proper risk management.
Bought a week ago so far 3 trades made all positive if this continues I am satisfied