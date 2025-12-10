Apt Indicator MT5

APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MetaTrader 5

APT – Advance Pivot Trader is a technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator is based entirely on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and is designed to analyze market structure using pivot-based logic.

The indicator does not use grid techniques, martingale strategies, or position sizing methods. It provides analytical information to support structured and disciplined trading decisions.

Timeframe and Risk Guidance

The indicator can be used on multiple timeframes. The following guidance is provided for general risk preference:

For lower-risk trading conditions, the H4 (4-hour) timeframe is recommended.

For medium-risk trading conditions, the M30 (30-minute) timeframe is recommended.

Timeframe selection should be aligned with the user’s trading style and risk tolerance.

Trading Approach and Design Principles

APT – Advance Pivot Trader is designed to support disciplined trading behavior:

The indicator operates without grid logic or martingale techniques.

It focuses on structured market analysis rather than aggressive recovery methods.

The design aligns with conservative risk management principles commonly preferred by proprietary trading firms.

The indicator does not execute trades and does not make trading decisions automatically.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For stable indicator performance, the following conditions are recommended:

A low-spread trading account

A stable trading environment with sufficient market liquidity

Proper risk management defined by the user

Balance and Risk Considerations

The following balance examples are provided for general guidance only and depend on individual risk management settings:

For a position size of 0.01 lot, a minimum balance of approximately $200 may be considered.

For a position size of 0.10 lot, a minimum balance of approximately $2000 may be considered.

These values are illustrative and not guarantees. Users should always adjust position size according to their own risk tolerance.