Dragonfire Arrows

Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic.

The system uses three magical “pulse” layers:

  • Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA),

  • Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and

  • Mage’s Sight (weighted smoother).

Six breathing styles represent different moving average algorithms: SMA (Smolder), EMA (Inferno), SMMA (Ember), LWMA (Blaze), KAMA (Phoenix), and HMA-style hybrid (Storm). Each breathing type offers a different flavor of price smoothing, allowing you to customize the trend detection to match your strategy.

The indicator calculates the difference between the fast and slow "breath" lines, forming a Dragon Pulse that reacts to market shifts. A weighted average called MageVision acts as a trend filter. When the Dragon Pulse crosses this filter with enough intensity (measured by Pulse Intensity), a Royal Confirmation logic is used to confirm the signal. Additional filters like Oracle Validation (candlestick direction) ensure higher-quality trades.

Visual signals are offset using a customizable Arrow Enchantment Offset, and alerts can be activated as “Dragon Roars” via platform alerts, notifications (Raven Messenger), or email (Scroll Messages).

Highly optimized for both precision and visual clarity, Dragonfire Arrows lets you ride trend shifts with mystical confidence, blending technical precision with thematic creativity.


