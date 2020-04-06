StrategyTreasureMT4

StrategyTreature is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. 

It can be set as any EA we currently know,and trading strategies can be freely written by traders.

This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes.

The core function of StrategyTreature is:
1 single/two-way transaction
2 Single currency/Multi currency Trend Trading
3 Real time/pending transactions
5 custom transaction frequency
6 Trends/Grid/Martin Multiple Trading Methods Switching
7. Controllability of open positions and additional positions
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
10 Custom Stop Loss/Take Win (specified price/specified profit/loss/specified indicator)
11 Custom Trading Area (Trend Line)
12 Custom Trading Indicator Analysis Strategies (including the use of various indicators, including custom indicators)
How to Write and Use Strategies for StrategyTreature
Firstly, contact us and apply to obtain the 'strategy' document from us.
Open the MT4/MT5 trading software and click on the following steps in sequence:
File ->Open Data Folder ->MQL4/MQL5->Include
Copy our 'strategy' file to the 'Include' directory.
Open the MetaEditor software for MQL4/MQL5 and click on the following steps in sequence:
Double click on the "Include" directory in the "MetaEditor" navigator ->double-click on "mystrategy. mqh".
Then, according to the tutorial in the file, you can independently complete your own exclusive EA strategy.

We have simplified the program so that everyone can understand how to modify and write their own indicator trading strategies at a glance.

Firstly, before use, we need to write EA software using MT4/MT5. The steps are as follows:

Open the trading platform ->click on "Display"/"View" in the upper left corner ->navigate ->drop-down to "EA Trading" ->right-click on any EA inside ->modify

At this point, the MetaEditor writing software for the trading platform has already been opened

Click on the "+" icon on the left side of the Incude file directory in the MetaEditor software navigator ->right-click on the Incude dropdown menu ->click on "New Folder" ->create a "strategy" folder

MT4: Create mystrategy.mqh in the strategy folder;

MT5: Create two files, mystrategy.mqh and indicators. mqh, in the strategy folder;

These two files can be requested from us

These two files are about our trading strategy. We have simplified the program so that everyone can understand how to modify and write their own trading strategy at a glance.

