RiskAnalyzerMT5

Volume Trade Levels Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef 지표

The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels: 1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g