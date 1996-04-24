VelocityX Pro Trade Manager

VelocityX is a manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides instant order placement with automatic position sizing, structure-based stop loss targets, and built-in risk management protocols.

Core Execution

Risk Control (user defined)

Max Risk Limit: Hard cap on the maximum percentage risk allowed per single trade.

Trade Management

Bulk Modification: Move all Stop Losses or Take Profits to a specific price level.

Unified Trailing Stop: One click trailing stop for all open positions in profit.

Rapid Close Buttons: Dedicated buttons to Close All, Close Winners, or Close Losers instantly.

Panel Features





Support I actively support VelocityX based on trader feedback. If you have any questions about which setting fits your trading style, please message me or leave a comment.





Optimized Asset List VelocityX features internal calibration to ensure button accuracy on the following specific symbols: