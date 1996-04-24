VelocityX Pro Trade Manager
VelocityX is a manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides instant order placement with automatic position sizing, structure-based stop loss targets, and built-in risk management protocols.
Core Execution
Smart Structure Buttons: Three pre-set Stop Loss distances (COLOURED: Gold, Silver, Bronze) calibrated to market structure.
Auto-Calculation: Automatically calculates lot size based on your defined risk percentage.
Instant Entry: Immediate market entry with a single click.
Asset Calibration: Internally tuned pip-scaling for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and Indices (US30/NAS100/DE40).
Risk Control (user defined)
Equity Guard: Automatically closes all open trades if equity drawdown hits user defined percentage.
Exposure Limits: Restricts new orders if total account risk exceeds user defined limit.
Max Risk Limit: Hard cap on the maximum percentage risk allowed per single trade.
Trade Management
One-Click Breakeven: Moves Stop Loss to Entry Price + User defined Offset.
Rapid Close Buttons: Dedicated buttons to Close All, Close Winners, or Close Losers instantly.
Unified Trailing Stop: One click trailing stop for all open positions in profit.
Bulk Modification: Move all Stop Losses or Take Profits to a specific price level.
Panel Features
Visual Interface: Scalable vector graphics (4K ready) with 15 colour themes.
Session Timer: Displays broker server time and key market sessions (NY, London, Tokyo).
Sound Library: Custom audio notifications for entries, exits, and alerts.
Compact Mode: Collapses the interface to save chart space.
Support I actively support VelocityX based on trader feedback. If you have any questions about which setting fits your trading style, please message me or leave a comment.
Optimized Asset List VelocityX features internal calibration to ensure button accuracy on the following specific symbols:
Forex: All Major & Minor pairs (including JPY pairs).
Indices: US30, NAS100 (US500/SPX500), DE40 (GER40), UK100, AUS200, JP225.
Metals: Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD).
Crypto: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP).
