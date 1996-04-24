VelocityX Pro Trade Manager

VelocityX – Pro Trade Manager

  • Monthly Rent: $30

  • 1-Year Access: $80

  • Lifetime License: $199, 8 activations


Welcome to VelocityX – Pro Trade Manager.

This tool was built for one reason: To close the gap between seeing a setup and entering the trade.

If you are tired of missing the best entry price because you were busy calculating lot sizes or dragging lines, VelocityX is the solution. It handles the math, the risk, and the execution instantly, allowing you to trade with the speed of an algorithm but the decision-making of a human.

STOP CALCULATING. STOP FUMBLING. STOP DELAYING.

Manual trading on MT5 is stressful. By the time you’ve measured your stop loss and calculated the lot size, the move is gone. VelocityX fixes this. It is an instant execution panel that does the math for you before you even click.

THE "SMART BUTTON" SYSTEM (Your Cheat Code)

VelocityX doesn't just place trades at the click of a button; it reads the chart structure for you.

  • The Gold Button: Instantly highlights the entry based on the immediate Swing High/Low.

  • The Silver Button: Highlights the previous (safer) structure level.

  • The Bronze Button: Highlights the 3rd previous structure level.

What this means: You don't have to scan the chart for stop-loss levels. The panel tells you exactly which button to press for the perfect technical setup.

ZERO MATH RISK MANAGEMENT

Stop guessing your lot size. Stop risking random amounts of money.

  • Auto-Calculation: You just set your risk (e.g., 1%). VelocityX instantly calculates the exact lot size for your stop loss distance.

  • One-Click Protection: As soon as you click Buy or Sell, your Stop Loss and Take Profit are locked in automatically.

  • Crypto & Gold Ready: VelocityX automatically detects the asset and scales the math with precision.

INSTANT EXECUTION

VelocityX is engineered for zero latency. It uses advanced execution logic to get you into the market the exact moment you decide to strike.

  • See the Signal, Click the Button: No fumbling with crosshairs. No typing numbers.

  • Total Control: Nothing happens until you click. You stay 100% in control of the trade logic.

THE DANGER ZONE (Rapid Exit Protocol)

Markets move fast. Sometimes you need to get out now.

  • 1-Click Exits: Dedicated buttons to Close All, Close Winners, or Close Losers instantly.

  • Mass Management: Move all Stop Losses to Break-Even or a specific price with a single click.

You spot the trade. VelocityX handles the rest.

Download VelocityX – Pro Trade Manager today and secure your instant edge.



FULL FEATURE LIST (Technical Specs)

  • Risk Calculator: Auto-calculates lots based on % of the Balance.

  • Smart Entry Buttons: 9x3 (27) Pre-set Stop Loss distances.

  • Velocity Lines : Auto-plots up to the last 10 Swing Highs/Lows on the chart.

  • Gold/Silver/Bronze Highlights: Visual cues for the best structural entry.

  • Auto Break-Even: One-click move to entry.

  • Trailing Stop: Unified trailing engine.

  • Multi-Asset Logic: Auto-detects symbol type (Forex, Metals, Crypto).

  • Rapid Exit Protocol: Close All, Close Profits, Close Losses buttons.

  • Mass Modification: Move All SL/TP to a specific price instantly.

  • Remove All SL: Instantly strips stop losses from all trades (High Risk).

  • Velocity Xtreme Interface: Fully scalable interface (70%/100%).

  • 15 Themes: Includes Dark, Light, Neon, Gold, and Cyberpunk.

  • Sound Engine: Custom voice alerts for entries, exits, and warnings.

  • Market Clock: Broker-synced session timer with Closing Warnings.

  • Mini-Mode: Collapses to a tiny bar to save screen space.

OPTIMIZED ASSET LIST

VelocityX features an Asset Detection Engine that automatically adjusts the pip/point calculation for specific markets. It works flawlessly on:

  • Forex: All Majors & Minors (EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc.) including accurate JPY scaling.

  • Indices: US30, NAS100 (US500), DE40, UK100, JP225.

  • Crypto: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Ripple (XRP).

  • Commodities: Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD).

FUTURE UPDATES & SUPPORT

VelocityX is continuously maintained to ensure compatibility and performance. We view this utility as an evolving platform, not a static product.

  • Planned Expansions: Future updates are already in development, with a specific focus on expanding the Voice & Sound Library to offer more customization options.

  • Community Driven: We value user feedback. If you have a specific feature request or a workflow improvement, please post it in the Comments tab. We build what the community needs.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: VelocityX is a Manual Trading Utility, not an automated trading robot. It executes trades only when you click a button. While the risk calculator is mathematically precise based on your inputs, you remain solely responsible for the risk percentage you select and the trades you take. Always test on a Demo account first to familiarize yourself with the buttons.


