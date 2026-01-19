Enigmion EA MT5

Enigmion EA – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale)

Enigmion EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe.

It focuses on disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management.

The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for stable, controlled trading behavior. The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. The EA prioritizes trade quality over trade frequency, aiming to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Strategy Logic

Enigmion EA uses a rule-based internal algorithm that evaluates:

Market structure

Price behavior

Volatility conditions

Trade timing alignment

Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are met.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging techniques.

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for AUDCAD

Designed for M5 timeframe

Built-in trade filtering logic

Adjustable risk and lot sizing

Risk Management

Enigmion EA includes a flexible risk management system allowing the user to:

Control lot size

Define risk behavior

Limit trade exposure

Recommended Settings

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M5

recommended deposit 2000 USD for every 0.1 lot ( low risk ) you can control the lot as you wish

Broker: Low-spread broker (ECN recommended)

Account type: Any

Who This EA Is For

This Expert Advisor is suitable for: