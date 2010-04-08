AnubisTheGuardian

#property description "🌟 ANUBIS – 🌟 WHY ANUBIS ?"

#property description "⚙ YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT"

#property description "🧠 CCI INDICATOR FOR TRIGGERS with thousands of filters for precise entries"

#property description "🎯 Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose!"

#property description "🔁 Resets lot size when targets are reached"

#property description "⚙ Customizable ATR BASED STOPS settings for any trading style"

#property description "✅ CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM FOR U"