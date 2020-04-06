MA7 Agave C3 MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss.

Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Only one grid can be opened in the market;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before ennning the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instenment and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article Expert advisors of class C3.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume.


Position opening settings:

MA7 Agave settings – settings of the MA7 Agave indicator:

Period.


MA7 Flax settings – settings of the MA7 Flax indicator:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking.


Grid settings:

Positions total – number of open positions in the grid;

Distance between positions – distance between the positions in the grid.


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width;

Position price color;

Position price line style;

Position price line width.


MA7 Agave indicators

MA7 Agave MT4

MA7 Agave MT5


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Agave indicator

MA7 Agave C1 MT4

MA7 Agave C1 MT5

MA7 Agave C2 MT4

MA7 Agave C2 MT5

MA7 Agave C3 MT4

MA7 Agave C3 MT5


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
필터:
