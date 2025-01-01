- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IsSubsetOf
현재 정렬된 집합이 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 하위 집합인지 여부를 결정.
ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
bool IsSubsetOf(
배열 작업을 위한 버전.
|
bool IsSubsetOf(
매개변수
*collection
[in] 관계를 결정할 컬렉션.
&collection[]
[in] 관계를 결정할 배열.
값 반환
현재 정렬된 집합이 하위 집합이면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.