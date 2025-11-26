シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / TrendTracker Pro
Dingjia Xiong

TrendTracker Pro

Dingjia Xiong
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 54%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
675
利益トレード:
631 (93.48%)
損失トレード:
44 (6.52%)
ベストトレード:
888.19 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 830.44 USD
総利益:
11 428.76 USD (122 209 pips)
総損失:
-6 176.58 USD (65 023 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
49 (368.11 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 426.71 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
3.48%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
176
平均保有時間:
4 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.87
長いトレード:
617 (91.41%)
短いトレード:
58 (8.59%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.85
期待されたペイオフ:
7.78 USD
平均利益:
18.11 USD
平均損失:
-140.38 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-9.70 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 830.44 USD (1)
月間成長:
30.07%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
15.77 USD
最大の:
1 830.44 USD (15.49%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.49% (1 830.44 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.88% (1 820.28 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 675
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +888.19 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 830 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +368.11 USD
最大連続損失: -9.70 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"UltimaMarkets-Live 1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.81 × 261
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
15.76 × 17
[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends

H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.

In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."

Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."

  • This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
  • When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.

Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):

  1. H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
  2. M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
    "Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.

Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":

  • Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
  • However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.

This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.


レビューなし
2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
