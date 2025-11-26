SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / TrendTracker Pro
Dingjia Xiong

TrendTracker Pro

Dingjia Xiong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 54%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
675
Gewinntrades:
631 (93.48%)
Verlusttrades:
44 (6.52%)
Bester Trade:
888.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 830.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
11 428.76 USD (122 209 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 176.58 USD (65 023 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
49 (368.11 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 426.71 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.48%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
176
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.87
Long-Positionen:
617 (91.41%)
Short-Positionen:
58 (8.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.85
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-140.38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-9.70 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 830.44 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
30.07%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.77 USD
Maximaler:
1 830.44 USD (15.49%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.49% (1 830.44 USD)
Kapital:
16.14% (1 816.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 675
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +888.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 830 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +368.11 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.70 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.81 × 261
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
15.76 × 17
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends

H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.

In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."

Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."

  • This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
  • When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.

Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):

  1. H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
  2. M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
    "Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.

Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":

  • Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
  • However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.

This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TrendTracker Pro
30 USD pro Monat
54%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
7
100%
675
93%
100%
1.85
7.78
USD
16%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.