Dingjia Xiong

Swing Captor 2

Dingjia Xiong
レビュー0件
信頼性
80週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 65%
CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 654
利益トレード:
1 081 (65.35%)
損失トレード:
573 (34.64%)
ベストトレード:
2 072.50 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 327.50 USD
総利益:
135 108.41 USD (625 511 pips)
総損失:
-109 196.56 USD (467 186 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (2 858.18 USD)
最大連続利益:
7 055.15 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
7.82%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.14
長いトレード:
727 (43.95%)
短いトレード:
927 (56.05%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.24
期待されたペイオフ:
15.67 USD
平均利益:
124.98 USD
平均損失:
-190.57 USD
最大連続の負け:
26 (-22 698.14 USD)
最大連続損失:
-22 698.14 USD (26)
月間成長:
4.14%
年間予想:
50.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
20 963.45 USD
最大の:
22 698.14 USD (54.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
54.39% (22 698.14 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.08% (1 327.70 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURCADp 283
GBPNZDp 264
GBPAUDp 260
USDCADp 242
EURCHFp 202
EURGBPp 169
GBPCHFp 124
EURUSDp 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURCADp 8.5K
GBPNZDp 14K
GBPAUDp 14K
USDCADp 3.1K
EURCHFp -1.5K
EURGBPp -2.2K
GBPCHFp -5.1K
EURUSDp -4.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURCADp 31K
GBPNZDp 76K
GBPAUDp 62K
USDCADp 18K
EURCHFp 3.2K
EURGBPp -6K
GBPCHFp -12K
EURUSDp -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2 072.50 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 328 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 26
最大連続利益: +2 858.18 USD
最大連続損失: -22 698.14 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

A Classic Indicator-Based Pullback Strategy
Tailored for risk-averse investors | Annual Returns: 30% - 100%
Consistent positive returns every year | Stress-free performance over a decade of backtesting

Trading Logic

The "Myth Generation I" (神话壹代) EA primarily focuses on swing trading. It utilizes a grid strategy for adding positions. Trades are closed when the price pulls back to support or resistance levels.

  • Exit Condition: The EA exits purely based on support/resistance levels, regardless of current profit or loss.
  • Core Logic Summary: Top/Bottom Entry + Grid Addition + Pullback Exit.

Myth EA Trading Symbols (Portfolio Distribution)

(Note: The portfolio is very balanced, with each pair occupying approx. 12%-13%)

  • 13% USDCAD
  • 13% GBPCHF
  • 13% EURGBP
  • 13% EURCAD
  • 12% EURCHF
  • 12% EURUSD
  • 12% GBPNZD
  • 12% GBPAUD

Profit Contribution by Symbol

  • GBPAUD: 19%
  • GBPNZD: 27%
  • EURUSD: 5%
  • EURCHF: 12%
  • EURCAD: 10%
  • EURGBP: 11%
  • GBPCHF: 11%
  • USDCAD: 5%

Detailed Parameters & Instructions

Minimum Capital Requirement: $3,000
Position Sizing (Based on a $10,000 account example):

  • Conservative Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.01 | Max Lot: 0.16
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 20%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 10%
    • Annual Return: ~50%
  • Standard Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.03 | Max Lot: 0.18
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 30%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 20%
    • Annual Return: ~70%
  • Aggressive Mode:
    • Starting Lot: 0.05 | Max Lot: 0.20
    • 8 Pairs Active
    • Est. Max Floating Loss: 40%
    • Est. Drawdown: < 30%
    • Annual Return: ~100%

Operational Details:

  • Strategy Type: Medium-term trading. Average holding time is 45 hours, so spread costs have minimal impact.
  • Account Type: Suitable for both ECN and Standard accounts.
  • Broker Compatibility: Trades major currency pairs. Compatible with all platforms; simply choose a regulated broker.
  • Automation: Fully automated strategy. It can run through Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) and Interest Rate decisions without needing to be paused.
  • Manual Intervention: While an interface button for "One-Click Close" is provided, it is generally recommended to let the EA run by itself without human interference.
  • Backtesting & Version: Since MT4 does not support multi-thread backtesting, development and testing were conducted on MT5 (which supports multi-currency testing).
  • Current Version: Available for both MT4 and MT5, though MT4 is recommended for live trading.

Risk Control Measures

  1. Pullback Stop-Loss Exit: The EA does not stubbornly hold losing trades. It executes exits during pullbacks (even if it results in a small loss) to free up margin.
  2. Aggregate Stop-Loss: A comprehensive stop-loss mechanism is added to prevent "Black Swan" events.
  3. Malicious Bug Detection: Built-in detection to safeguard the smooth operation of the EA.

レビューなし
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 525 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
