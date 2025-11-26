- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|675
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|57K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
MFGinvest-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|4.81 × 261
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.25 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|15.76 × 17
[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends
H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.
In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."
Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."
- This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
- When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.
Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):
- H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
- M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
"Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.
Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":
- Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
- However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.
This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.
USD
USD
USD