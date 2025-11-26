SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / TrendTracker Pro
Dingjia Xiong

TrendTracker Pro

Dingjia Xiong
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 54%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
675
Transacciones Rentables:
631 (93.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
44 (6.52%)
Mejor transacción:
888.19 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 830.44 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
11 428.76 USD (122 209 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 176.58 USD (65 023 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
49 (368.11 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 426.71 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.48%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
176
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.87
Transacciones Largas:
617 (91.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
58 (8.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.85
Beneficio Esperado:
7.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.11 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-140.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-9.70 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 830.44 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
30.07%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
15.77 USD
Máxima:
1 830.44 USD (15.49%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.49% (1 830.44 USD)
De fondos:
13.88% (1 820.28 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 675
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +888.19 USD
Peor transacción: -1 830 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +368.11 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9.70 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.81 × 261
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
15.76 × 17
[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends

H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.

In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."

Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."

  • This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
  • When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.

Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):

  1. H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
  2. M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
    "Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.

Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":

  • Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
  • However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.

This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.


2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
