Dingjia Xiong

TrendTracker Pro

Dingjia Xiong
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 52%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
656
Profit Trades:
612 (93.29%)
Loss Trades:
44 (6.71%)
Best trade:
888.19 USD
Worst trade:
-1 830.44 USD
Gross Profit:
11 263.15 USD (120 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 176.58 USD (65 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (368.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 426.71 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.48%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
157
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
598 (91.16%)
Short Trades:
58 (8.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
7.75 USD
Average Profit:
18.40 USD
Average Loss:
-140.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 830.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
28.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.77 USD
Maximal:
1 830.44 USD (15.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.49% (1 830.44 USD)
By Equity:
13.88% (1 820.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 656
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 55K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +888.19 USD
Worst trade: -1 830 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +368.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.79 × 261
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
15.76 × 17
[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends

H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.

In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."

Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."

  • This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
  • When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.

Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):

  1. H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
  2. M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
    "Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.

Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":

  • Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
  • However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.

This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.


No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
