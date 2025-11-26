СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / TrendTracker Pro
Dingjia Xiong

TrendTracker Pro

Dingjia Xiong
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 52%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
656
Прибыльных трейдов:
612 (93.29%)
Убыточных трейдов:
44 (6.71%)
Лучший трейд:
888.19 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 830.44 USD
Общая прибыль:
11 263.15 USD (120 272 pips)
Общий убыток:
-6 176.58 USD (65 023 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
49 (368.11 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 426.71 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.48%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
157
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
2.78
Длинных трейдов:
598 (91.16%)
Коротких трейдов:
58 (8.84%)
Профит фактор:
1.82
Мат. ожидание:
7.75 USD
Средняя прибыль:
18.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-140.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-9.70 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 830.44 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
28.87%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
15.77 USD
Максимальная:
1 830.44 USD (15.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.49% (1 830.44 USD)
По эквити:
13.88% (1 820.28 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 656
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 55K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +888.19 USD
Худший трейд: -1 830 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +368.11 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -9.70 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.79 × 261
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
15.76 × 17
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

[Dual-Dimension Axis] — Defining the Geometric Beauty of Trends

H4 Macro Control + M30 Micro Tactics: A Sophisticated Algorithm Built to Transcend Market Cycles.

In an era where simple Moving Average crossovers no longer suffice, [Dual-Dimension Axis] redefines trend trading with an intricate and highly sophisticated algorithm. This is not a gamble based on a single indicator; it is a mathematical model built upon the "Evolution of Highs/Lows" and "Central Axis Game Theory."

Core Logic: The Power of the Central Axis
The strategy dynamically calculates the market's Swing Highs and Swing Lows in real-time to construct an invisible "Trend Central Axis."

  • This Axis serves not only as the watershed between Bulls and Bears but also as the equilibrium point of market energy.
  • When price breaks the Axis with specific momentum and stabilizes, the system recognizes that the structural balance has been broken and a new trend is confirmed, triggering an immediate entry.

Dual-Timeframe Drive: The Synergy of H4 & M30
We abandon the blind spots of single-timeframe trading. This strategy employs a parallel dual-track mechanism using H4 (Macro Trend) and M30 (Micro Trend):

  1. H4 (Strategic): Locks onto major waves, capturing the massive profit potential of long-term directional moves.
  2. M30 (Tactical): Captures rapid intraday breakouts with high capital turnover and agility.
    "Decoupled Profitability": The two timeframes validate each other but operate independently. As long as one timeframe establishes a trend (whether a macro trend on H4 or a swing on M30), the account generates profit. This design maximizes capital efficiency and consistency.

Fearless of Noise, Built for Explosion
In 2025, [Dual-Dimension Axis] demonstrated stellar performance. Its key advantage lies in its "Advanced Noise Filtering":

  • Faced with market noise and minor choppy consolidation, the Axis algorithm effectively identifies "false breakouts" and remains flat.
  • However, once a genuine unilateral trend ignites, the strategy strikes with precision. The stronger the trend, the higher the profit.

This system is born for big moves. It filters out the market's static and listens only to the true voice of the trend.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
TrendTracker Pro
30 USD в месяц
52%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
6
100%
656
93%
100%
1.82
7.75
USD
15%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.