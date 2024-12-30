シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / MetaPRO v2 EU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
155週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
581
利益トレード:
406 (69.87%)
損失トレード:
175 (30.12%)
ベストトレード:
142.65 USD
最悪のトレード:
-93.66 USD
総利益:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
総損失:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (7.43 USD)
最大連続利益:
266.85 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
48.01%
最大入金額:
21.93%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.45
長いトレード:
186 (32.01%)
短いトレード:
395 (67.99%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.98
期待されたペイオフ:
1.35 USD
平均利益:
3.89 USD
平均損失:
-4.56 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-62.47 USD)
最大連続損失:
-175.70 USD (2)
月間成長:
13.80%
年間予想:
167.47%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.34 USD
最大の:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
エクイティによる:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +142.65 USD
最悪のトレード: -94 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +7.43 USD
最大連続損失: -62.47 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 22"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


レビューなし
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
MetaPRO v2 EU
50 USD/月
356%
0
0
USD
612
USD
155
97%
581
69%
48%
1.97
1.35
USD
48%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください