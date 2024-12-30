SeñalesSecciones
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
Fiabilidad
155 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
581
Transacciones Rentables:
406 (69.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
175 (30.12%)
Mejor transacción:
142.65 USD
Peor transacción:
-93.66 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (7.43 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
266.85 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
48.01%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.93%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.45
Transacciones Largas:
186 (32.01%)
Transacciones Cortas:
395 (67.99%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.98
Beneficio Esperado:
1.35 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.89 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-175.70 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.80%
Pronóstico anual:
167.47%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.34 USD
Máxima:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
De fondos:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +142.65 USD
Peor transacción: -94 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.43 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -62.47 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 22" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


