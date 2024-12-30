SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / MetaPRO v2 EU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
142 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 288%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
543
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
382 (70.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
161 (29.65%)
En iyi işlem:
142.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-93.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 429.34 USD (89 902 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-738.84 USD (84 736 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (7.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
266.85 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
38.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.10%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.93
Alış işlemleri:
174 (32.04%)
Satış işlemleri:
369 (67.96%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.93
Beklenen getiri:
1.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-175.70 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.99%
Yıllık tahmin:
73.40%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.34 USD
Maksimum:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 543
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDmicro 690
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDmicro 5.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +142.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -62.47 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 22" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


İnceleme yok
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 22:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 13:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 08:42
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 15:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 17:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 16:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MetaPRO v2 EU
Ayda 50 USD
288%
0
0
USD
521
USD
142
96%
543
70%
39%
1.93
1.27
USD
48%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.