Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
142 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 286%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
540
Bénéfice trades:
381 (70.55%)
Perte trades:
159 (29.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
142.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-93.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 425.32 USD (89 484 pips)
Perte brute:
-737.55 USD (84 190 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (7.43 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
266.85 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
38.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.10%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.91
Longs trades:
171 (31.67%)
Courts trades:
369 (68.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.93
Rendement attendu:
1.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.64 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-175.70 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.49%
Prévision annuelle:
68.30%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.34 USD
Maximal:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 540
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 688
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 5.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +142.65 USD
Pire transaction: -94 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.43 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -62.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


Aucun avis
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 22:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 13:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 08:42
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 15:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 17:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 16:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
