- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|581
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|782
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 22" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.
This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management
