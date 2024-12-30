СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / MetaPRO v2 EU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 отзывов
Надежность
155 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
581
Прибыльных трейдов:
406 (69.87%)
Убыточных трейдов:
175 (30.12%)
Лучший трейд:
142.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-93.66 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
Общий убыток:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (7.43 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
266.85 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
48.01%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
21.93%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
4.45
Длинных трейдов:
186 (32.01%)
Коротких трейдов:
395 (67.99%)
Профит фактор:
1.98
Мат. ожидание:
1.35 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.89 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.56 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-175.70 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
13.80%
Годовой прогноз:
167.47%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.34 USD
Максимальная:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
По эквити:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +142.65 USD
Худший трейд: -94 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.43 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -62.47 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-Real 22" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
