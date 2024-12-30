信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MetaPRO v2 EU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
可靠性
155
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
581
盈利交易:
406 (69.87%)
亏损交易:
175 (30.12%)
最好交易:
142.65 USD
最差交易:
-93.66 USD
毛利:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
毛利亏损:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
最大连续赢利:
16 (7.43 USD)
最大连续盈利:
266.85 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
48.01%
最大入金加载:
21.93%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
4.45
长期交易:
186 (32.01%)
短期交易:
395 (67.99%)
利润因子:
1.98
预期回报:
1.35 USD
平均利润:
3.89 USD
平均损失:
-4.56 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-62.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-175.70 USD (2)
每月增长:
13.80%
年度预测:
167.47%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.34 USD
最大值:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
净值:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +142.65 USD
最差交易: -94 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +7.43 USD
最大连续亏损: -62.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 22 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


没有评论
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
