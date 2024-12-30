SignaleKategorien
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
155 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
581
Gewinntrades:
406 (69.87%)
Verlusttrades:
175 (30.12%)
Bester Trade:
142.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-93.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (7.43 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
266.85 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
48.01%
Max deposit load:
21.93%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.45
Long-Positionen:
186 (32.01%)
Short-Positionen:
395 (67.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.98
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.89 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-175.70 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.80%
Jahresprognose:
167.47%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.34 USD
Maximaler:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
Kapital:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +142.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -94 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +7.43 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -62.47 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
MetaPRO v2 EU
50 USD pro Monat
356%
0
0
USD
612
USD
155
97%
581
69%
48%
1.97
1.35
USD
48%
1:500
