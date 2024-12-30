- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|581
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|782
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 22" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.
This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management
