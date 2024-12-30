SinaisSeções
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
Confiabilidade
155 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
581
Negociações com lucro:
406 (69.87%)
Negociações com perda:
175 (30.12%)
Melhor negociação:
142.65 USD
Pior negociação:
-93.66 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
Perda bruta:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (7.43 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
266.85 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
48.01%
Depósito máximo carregado:
21.93%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.45
Negociações longas:
186 (32.01%)
Negociações curtas:
395 (67.99%)
Fator de lucro:
1.98
Valor esperado:
1.35 USD
Lucro médio:
3.89 USD
Perda média:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-175.70 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
13.80%
Previsão anual:
167.47%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.34 USD
Máximo:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 581
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDmicro 782
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDmicro 3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +142.65 USD
Pior negociação: -94 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.43 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -62.47 USD

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


