Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
142 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 288%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
543
Profit Trade:
382 (70.34%)
Loss Trade:
161 (29.65%)
Best Trade:
142.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-93.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 429.34 USD (89 902 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-738.84 USD (84 736 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (7.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
266.85 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
38.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.10%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.93
Long Trade:
174 (32.04%)
Short Trade:
369 (67.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
1.27 USD
Profitto medio:
3.74 USD
Perdita media:
-4.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-175.70 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.05%
Previsione annuale:
73.40%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.34 USD
Massimale:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
Per equità:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 543
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDmicro 690
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDmicro 5.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +142.65 USD
Worst Trade: -94 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.47 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 08:16
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.10 22:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 13:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 08:42
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 16:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 15:15
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 17:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 16:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
