Ade Yonathan Lisanto

MetaPRO v2 EU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
155 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 356%
XMGlobal-Real 22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
581
Profit Trades:
406 (69.87%)
Loss Trades:
175 (30.12%)
Best trade:
142.65 USD
Worst trade:
-93.66 USD
Gross Profit:
1 579.91 USD (95 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-798.22 USD (92 716 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (7.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.85 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
48.01%
Max deposit load:
21.93%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
186 (32.01%)
Short Trades:
395 (67.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
3.89 USD
Average Loss:
-4.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-62.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.80%
Annual Forecast:
167.47%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.34 USD
Maximal:
175.70 USD (21.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.61% (175.70 USD)
By Equity:
48.12% (1 022.93 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.65 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Focus: Transactions centered on EURUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed entries based on market conditions.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and ensure long-term trading sustainability.
Performance: Designed to maintain effective risk control while leveraging advanced strategies to adapt to market fluctuations and enhance profitability.

This trading system is tailored for investors aiming to capitalize on EURUSD market movements, utilizing a strategic combination of technical indicators and robust risk management


No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.11 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.08 02:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.21 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 803 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MetaPRO v2 EU
50 USD per month
356%
0
0
USD
612
USD
155
97%
581
69%
48%
1.97
1.35
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

