Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
レビュー2件
信頼性
29週間
3 / 16K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 457%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
605
利益トレード:
332 (54.87%)
損失トレード:
273 (45.12%)
ベストトレード:
134.29 USD
最悪のトレード:
-115.55 USD
総利益:
8 862.64 USD (651 046 pips)
総損失:
-5 931.01 USD (329 397 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (730.18 USD)
最大連続利益:
776.98 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
19.60%
最大入金額:
68.38%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
6.49
長いトレード:
328 (54.21%)
短いトレード:
277 (45.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.49
期待されたペイオフ:
4.85 USD
平均利益:
26.69 USD
平均損失:
-21.73 USD
最大連続の負け:
17 (-390.26 USD)
最大連続損失:
-390.26 USD (17)
月間成長:
7.52%
年間予想:
91.20%
アルゴリズム取引:
62%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
394.11 USD
最大の:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
エクイティによる:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 557
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 168K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +134.29 USD
最悪のトレード: -116 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 17
最大連続利益: +730.18 USD
最大連続損失: -390.26 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
67 より多く...
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

平均の評価:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (変更された2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Goldora
30 USD/月
457%
3
16K
USD
2.9K
USD
29
62%
605
54%
20%
1.49
4.85
USD
40%
1:500
コピー

