VRA: Vera Bradley Inc
2.06 USD 0.01 (0.49%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VRAの今日の為替レートは、0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.01の安値と2.11の高値で取引されました。
Vera Bradley Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.01 2.11
1年のレンジ
1.72 5.99
- 以前の終値
- 2.05
- 始値
- 2.08
- 買値
- 2.06
- 買値
- 2.36
- 安値
- 2.01
- 高値
- 2.11
- 出来高
- 513
- 1日の変化
- 0.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.43%
- 1年の変化
- -62.06%
