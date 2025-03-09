クォートセクション
通貨 / VRA
株に戻る

VRA: Vera Bradley Inc

2.06 USD 0.01 (0.49%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VRAの今日の為替レートは、0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.01の安値と2.11の高値で取引されました。

Vera Bradley Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRA News

1日のレンジ
2.01 2.11
1年のレンジ
1.72 5.99
以前の終値
2.05
始値
2.08
買値
2.06
買値
2.36
安値
2.01
高値
2.11
出来高
513
1日の変化
0.49%
1ヶ月の変化
0.98%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.43%
1年の変化
-62.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K