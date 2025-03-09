货币 / VRA
VRA: Vera Bradley Inc
2.05 USD 0.02 (0.97%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VRA汇率已更改-0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点2.03和高点2.14进行交易。
关注Vera Bradley Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2.03 2.14
年范围
1.72 5.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.07
- 开盘价
- 2.06
- 卖价
- 2.05
- 买价
- 2.35
- 最低价
- 2.03
- 最高价
- 2.14
- 交易量
- 283
- 日变化
- -0.97%
- 月变化
- 0.49%
- 6个月变化
- -10.87%
- 年变化
- -62.25%
