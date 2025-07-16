通貨 / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.64 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPRの今日の為替レートは、0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.21の安値と38.78の高値で取引されました。
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SPR News
- ボーイング、安全違反で31億円のFAA罰金に直面
- Boeing faces $3.1 million FAA fine for safety violations
- FAA proposes to fine Boeing $3.1 million over safety violations
- Mercury Systems (MRCY) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Boeing + Spirit: Getting The Supply Chain Back Together (NYSE:BA)
- Boeing seeks EU approval for Spirit AeroSystems acquisition
- Boeing seeks EU approval for Spirit deal
- Boeing stock rises on potential 500-plane China deal
- Boeing's Decades-Long 737 Delivery Record Could Finally Fall To Arch-Rival Airbus - Airbus (OTC:EADSY), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Spirit AeroSystems: The Suffering Is Almost Over, Boeing Acquisition Nears (SPR)
- Raymond, Boeing EVP, sells $867k in shares
- UBS raises Spirit AeroSystems stock price target to $40 on Boeing deal progress
- Spirit AeroSystems to sell Malaysia facility to CTRM for $95.2 million
- Analysis-CEO pulled Boeing out of nosedive, but new challenges approach
- UK competition regulator clears Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems merger
- Boeing cleared to acquire Spirit AeroSystems by UK regulator
- Spirit Aerosystems earnings missed by $2.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Airbus posts higher quarterly profit, maintains forecasts
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- UBS raises Hexcel stock price target to $65 from $60, maintains Neutral rating
- Will Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Spirit Aerosystems stock hits 52-week high at 41.14 USD
- Spirit AeroSystems and Airbus amend agreement for $94 million additional support
1日のレンジ
38.21 38.78
1年のレンジ
27.00 42.33
- 以前の終値
- 38.55
- 始値
- 38.42
- 買値
- 38.64
- 買値
- 38.94
- 安値
- 38.21
- 高値
- 38.78
- 出来高
- 1.411 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.97%
- 1年の変化
- 19.08%
