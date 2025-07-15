Currencies / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.77 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPR exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.61 and at a high of 38.83.
Follow Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
38.61 38.83
Year Range
27.00 42.33
- Previous Close
- 38.73
- Open
- 38.64
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Low
- 38.61
- High
- 38.83
- Volume
- 222
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -5.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.34%
- Year Change
- 19.48%
