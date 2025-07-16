KurseKategorien
Währungen / SPR
Zurück zum Aktien

SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

38.64 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SPR hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.78 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPR News

Tagesspanne
38.21 38.78
Jahresspanne
27.00 42.33
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.55
Eröffnung
38.42
Bid
38.64
Ask
38.94
Tief
38.21
Hoch
38.78
Volumen
1.411 K
Tagesänderung
0.23%
Monatsänderung
-6.08%
6-Monatsänderung
11.97%
Jahresänderung
19.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K