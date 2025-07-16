Währungen / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.64 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SPR hat sich für heute um 0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.78 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
38.21 38.78
Jahresspanne
27.00 42.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.55
- Eröffnung
- 38.42
- Bid
- 38.64
- Ask
- 38.94
- Tief
- 38.21
- Hoch
- 38.78
- Volumen
- 1.411 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.08%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.97%
- Jahresänderung
- 19.08%
