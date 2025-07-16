货币 / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.78 USD 0.19 (0.49%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPR汇率已更改0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点38.54和高点39.07进行交易。
关注Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPR新闻
- 波音因安全违规面临310万美元FAA罚款
- Boeing faces $3.1 million FAA fine for safety violations
- FAA proposes to fine Boeing $3.1 million over safety violations
- Mercury Systems (MRCY) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Boeing + Spirit: Getting The Supply Chain Back Together (NYSE:BA)
- Boeing seeks EU approval for Spirit AeroSystems acquisition
- Boeing seeks EU approval for Spirit deal
- Boeing stock rises on potential 500-plane China deal
- Boeing's Decades-Long 737 Delivery Record Could Finally Fall To Arch-Rival Airbus - Airbus (OTC:EADSY), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Spirit AeroSystems: The Suffering Is Almost Over, Boeing Acquisition Nears (SPR)
- Raymond, Boeing EVP, sells $867k in shares
- UBS raises Spirit AeroSystems stock price target to $40 on Boeing deal progress
- Spirit AeroSystems to sell Malaysia facility to CTRM for $95.2 million
- Analysis-CEO pulled Boeing out of nosedive, but new challenges approach
- UK competition regulator clears Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems merger
- Boeing cleared to acquire Spirit AeroSystems by UK regulator
- Spirit Aerosystems earnings missed by $2.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Airbus posts higher quarterly profit, maintains forecasts
- Curtiss-Wright (CW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- UBS raises Hexcel stock price target to $65 from $60, maintains Neutral rating
- Will Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Spirit Aerosystems stock hits 52-week high at 41.14 USD
- Spirit AeroSystems and Airbus amend agreement for $94 million additional support
日范围
38.54 39.07
年范围
27.00 42.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.59
- 开盘价
- 38.59
- 卖价
- 38.78
- 买价
- 39.08
- 最低价
- 38.54
- 最高价
- 39.07
- 交易量
- 267
- 日变化
- 0.49%
- 月变化
- -5.74%
- 6个月变化
- 12.37%
- 年变化
- 19.51%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值