SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

38.52 USD 0.12 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPR ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.13 e ad un massimo di 38.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.13 38.81
Intervallo Annuale
27.00 42.33
Chiusura Precedente
38.64
Apertura
38.63
Bid
38.52
Ask
38.82
Minimo
38.13
Massimo
38.81
Volume
1.670 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-6.37%
Variazione Semestrale
11.62%
Variazione Annuale
18.71%
20 settembre, sabato