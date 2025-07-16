Valute / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.52 USD 0.12 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPR ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.13 e ad un massimo di 38.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.13 38.81
Intervallo Annuale
27.00 42.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.64
- Apertura
- 38.63
- Bid
- 38.52
- Ask
- 38.82
- Minimo
- 38.13
- Massimo
- 38.81
- Volume
- 1.670 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.71%
20 settembre, sabato