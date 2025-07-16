Devises / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.52 USD 0.12 (0.31%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPR a changé de -0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.13 et à un maximum de 38.81.
Suivez la dynamique Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SPR Nouvelles
Range quotidien
38.13 38.81
Range Annuel
27.00 42.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 38.64
- Ouverture
- 38.63
- Bid
- 38.52
- Ask
- 38.82
- Plus Bas
- 38.13
- Plus Haut
- 38.81
- Volume
- 1.670 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.37%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 18.71%
20 septembre, samedi