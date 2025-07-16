통화 / SPR
SPR: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
38.52 USD 0.12 (0.31%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPR 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.13이고 고가는 38.81이었습니다.
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
38.13 38.81
년간 변동
27.00 42.33
- 이전 종가
- 38.64
- 시가
- 38.63
- Bid
- 38.52
- Ask
- 38.82
- 저가
- 38.13
- 고가
- 38.81
- 볼륨
- 1.670 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.31%
- 월 변동
- -6.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.71%
20 9월, 토요일