クォートセクション
通貨 / SMTC
株に戻る

SMTC: Semtech Corporation

61.15 USD 1.07 (1.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SMTCの今日の為替レートは、-1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.13の安値と63.48の高値で取引されました。

Semtech Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMTC News

1日のレンジ
61.13 63.48
1年のレンジ
24.06 79.52
以前の終値
62.22
始値
63.28
買値
61.15
買値
61.45
安値
61.13
高値
63.48
出来高
3.733 K
1日の変化
-1.72%
1ヶ月の変化
9.22%
6ヶ月の変化
75.72%
1年の変化
35.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K