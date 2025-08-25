通貨 / SMTC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SMTC: Semtech Corporation
61.15 USD 1.07 (1.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SMTCの今日の為替レートは、-1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.13の安値と63.48の高値で取引されました。
Semtech Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMTC News
- Benchmark raises Semtech stock price target to $76 on strategic transformation
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Company News for Aug 27, 2025
- Why Semtech Stock Raced 15% Higher Today
- Semtech's AI Growth Turning From Hype To Reality - Q2 Earnings Review (Rating Upgrade)
- Semtech Stock Surges After Chipmaker Clears Q2 Hurdles
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Semtech After Upbeat Q2 Earnings - Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Semtech stock, maintains $65 price target
- Semtech stock price target raised to $62 by Craig-Hallum on AI potential
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Semtech stock, maintains $68 price target
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Piper Sandler raises Semtech stock price target to $65 on data center growth
- Semtech's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers As Small Caps Dominate; This Drug Giant Pops; Apple Rises (Live Coverage)
- Semtech stock price target raised to $57 by Stifel on turnaround progress
- Semtech beats Q2 expectations with 20% revenue growth
- Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Semtech Corporation 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SMTC)
- Semtech Reports 20% Sales Gain in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Semtech beats Q2 2026 forecasts, stock dips
- Semtech (SMTC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Semtech Reports Record Q2 Sales Growth
1日のレンジ
61.13 63.48
1年のレンジ
24.06 79.52
- 以前の終値
- 62.22
- 始値
- 63.28
- 買値
- 61.15
- 買値
- 61.45
- 安値
- 61.13
- 高値
- 63.48
- 出来高
- 3.733 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.72%
- 1年の変化
- 35.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K