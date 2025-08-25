Valute / SMTC
SMTC: Semtech Corporation
60.87 USD 0.28 (0.46%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.50 e ad un massimo di 61.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Semtech Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SMTC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.50 61.77
Intervallo Annuale
24.06 79.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.15
- Apertura
- 61.32
- Bid
- 60.87
- Ask
- 61.17
- Minimo
- 59.50
- Massimo
- 61.77
- Volume
- 3.242 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.67%
20 settembre, sabato