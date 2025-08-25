货币 / SMTC
SMTC: Semtech Corporation
61.44 USD 1.11 (1.77%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMTC汇率已更改-1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点61.06和高点61.95进行交易。
关注Semtech Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SMTC新闻
- Benchmark raises Semtech stock price target to $76 on strategic transformation
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- Company News for Aug 27, 2025
- Why Semtech Stock Raced 15% Higher Today
- Semtech's AI Growth Turning From Hype To Reality - Q2 Earnings Review (Rating Upgrade)
- Semtech Stock Surges After Chipmaker Clears Q2 Hurdles
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Semtech After Upbeat Q2 Earnings - Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Semtech stock, maintains $65 price target
- Semtech stock price target raised to $62 by Craig-Hallum on AI potential
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Semtech stock, maintains $68 price target
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Piper Sandler raises Semtech stock price target to $65 on data center growth
- Semtech's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers As Small Caps Dominate; This Drug Giant Pops; Apple Rises (Live Coverage)
- Semtech stock price target raised to $57 by Stifel on turnaround progress
- Semtech beats Q2 expectations with 20% revenue growth
- Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Semtech Corporation 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SMTC)
- Semtech Reports 20% Sales Gain in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Semtech beats Q2 2026 forecasts, stock dips
- Semtech (SMTC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Semtech Reports Record Q2 Sales Growth
日范围
61.06 61.95
年范围
24.06 79.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.55
- 开盘价
- 61.69
- 卖价
- 61.44
- 买价
- 61.74
- 最低价
- 61.06
- 最高价
- 61.95
- 交易量
- 1.268 K
- 日变化
- -1.77%
- 月变化
- 9.73%
- 6个月变化
- 76.55%
- 年变化
- 35.93%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值